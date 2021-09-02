Bombay HC grants interim stay in defamation proceedings against authors of Mafia Queens of Mumbai

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed summons issued by a magistrate court in a criminal defamation complaint filed against Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges, authors of the book The Mafia Queens of Mumbai, on which the upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is based.

A single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere on August 10 passed an order on a plea filed by the authors challenging summons issued by the magistrate court in Mazgaon in connection to a criminal defamation complaint filed by Babuji Rawji Shah against them.

Shah, who has claimed to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi – the person on whom the book is based – had alleged that chapters in the book were defamatory and tarnished his mother’s reputation.

Advocate Gunjan Mangla, representing the authors, told HC that while the book was launched in 2011, the complaint before the magistrate was filed in February this year as an afterthought.

Mangla referred to an order by the city civil court in Mumbai that refused to grant interim injunction against Zaidi and Borges while also refusing to restrain them from publishing, selling or creating third party rights on their novel.

Justice Dere then issued a notice to Shah and others while staying the proceedings till the next hearing on October 6.