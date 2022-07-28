scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Bombay HC grants interim relief from arrest to man booked for rape

The man was booked for raping an actor under the guise of being a financer of films and TV serials and promising her marriage.

Written by Omkar Gokhale | Mumbai |
July 28, 2022 1:03:34 am
The Bombay High Court (File)

The Bombay High Court recently granted interim protection from arrest to a man booked for raping an actor under the guise of being a financer of films and TV serials and promising her marriage. The complainant alleged that after promising marriage, the accused forcibly had sexual intercourse with her. She alleged that while the act was repeated, as he promised to cast her in a film/TV serial, the accused also transferred certain amount from her bank account.

On July 22, Justice Bharati H Dangre passed the order while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by the accused filed through advocates Durgesh Jaiswal, Gulestan Dubash and Harshal Damania. The plea stated that he was apprehending arrest in connection to the FIR registered against him at Oshiwara police station in December 2020.

The HC noted that FIR was lodged after three years of the incident and the complainant continued to remain in a relationship with him, though on the pretext that she was assured of marriage and work. It added that being 32 years old, it was expected that she would understand the consequences of her act.

More from Mumbai

Justice Dangre observed, “Though her allegation was that the consent for sex was not free, but was under the pretext of performing the marriage and work, this aspect will have to be ascertained at the time of trial. The applicant therefore deserves protection from arrest subject to the stipulation that he shall report to the investigating officer (as and when required).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...Premium
‘Gang war between school students’ behind bomb attacks in Pra...
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

3

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

4

Maharashtra two-man show nearing end, Cabinet expansion on the anvil

5

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: What is cryptojacking, the cyber attack carried out by crypto ...
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Explained: India’s role in UN Peacekeeping Missions over the years
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Indian hand behind 'English' weightlifter

Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

Fed opts for 75-basis-point rate hike, flags weakening economic data

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India reach 115/1 before rain stops play

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order
‘Revdi’ debate

How EC revised poll guidelines on freebies after 2013 SC order

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

Mithun claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

Kerala man travels around Europe on plane he built during lockdown

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Shamshera director on film's box office failure: 'Couldn't handle hate and rage'

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement