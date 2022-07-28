Bombay HC grants interim relief from arrest to man booked for rape

The Bombay High Court recently granted interim protection from arrest to a man booked for raping an actor under the guise of being a financer of films and TV serials and promising her marriage. The complainant alleged that after promising marriage, the accused forcibly had sexual intercourse with her. She alleged that while the act was repeated, as he promised to cast her in a film/TV serial, the accused also transferred certain amount from her bank account.

On July 22, Justice Bharati H Dangre passed the order while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by the accused filed through advocates Durgesh Jaiswal, Gulestan Dubash and Harshal Damania. The plea stated that he was apprehending arrest in connection to the FIR registered against him at Oshiwara police station in December 2020.

The HC noted that FIR was lodged after three years of the incident and the complainant continued to remain in a relationship with him, though on the pretext that she was assured of marriage and work. It added that being 32 years old, it was expected that she would understand the consequences of her act.

Justice Dangre observed, “Though her allegation was that the consent for sex was not free, but was under the pretext of performing the marriage and work, this aspect will have to be ascertained at the time of trial. The applicant therefore deserves protection from arrest subject to the stipulation that he shall report to the investigating officer (as and when required).”