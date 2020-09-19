Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to 2 Navy officers

A special CBI court had last month granted pre-arrest bail to Commander Mandar Godbole. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest until further orders to two Navy officers booked for allegedly generating fraudulent bills worth Rs 6.76 crore in the guise of supplying IT hardware to the Western Naval Command.

While hearing anticipatory bail pleas filed by Captain Atul Kulkarni and Commander Raj Pal Sharma, Justice Sarang V Kotwal said that no coercive steps shall be taken against them until it hears the case next month.

The CBI had in July booked four Navy officers – Kulkarni, Sharma, Commander Mandar Godbole and Petty Officer Kuldip Singh Baghel – along with 14 others for allegedly generating fake bills.

The agency had stated that between January and March 2016, the four officers had raised fraudulent and forged bills of IT hardware supplies to the Western Naval Command but none of the supplies reached the headquarters. A special CBI court had last month granted pre-arrest bail to Godbole. Following this, Kulkarni and Sharma, in separate pleas, had sought anticipatory bail citing parity with Godbole.

