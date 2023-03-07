Bombay HC grants bail to owners of tour firm for duping 276 investors by promising foreign trips

The Bombay High Court has recently granted bail to two men, the owners of a company called ‘World Tourio’, who were booked by the Vasai police in Maharashtra in 2019 for allegedly duping nearly 276 people of Rs 2.5 crore. The men, who were arrested in 2020, had apparently given fake promises to the investors about conducting foreign trips if they became members of the company.

The men, in a bid to establish their hands were clean, told the court that a total of Rs 15.7 crore was deposited in the company’s account and nearly 800 investors had availed themselves of the benefits of foreign tours.

The court February 27noted that since there was no probability of trial concluding anytime soon and the probe was complete and chargesheet has been filed, the applicants can be released on bail. The court asked them to attend trial as and when required.

Justice Makarand S Karnik passed an order in bail applications by Kaushal Jagdish Dubey and Sushil Ramhinch Tiwari who argued through advocates Dinesh Tiwari and Hare Krishna Mishra, respectively.

The two were booked by Manikpur police station, Vasai, for offences including cheating, criminal intimidation, and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) (MPID) Act, 1999.

The court noted that out of the seven accused, the present applicants are directors and the main beneficiaries of amounts deposited by the complainant and other investors.

The petitioners said that they were not the operators and the amounts of Rs 63.34 lakh and Rs 28 lakh were withdrawn by Dubey and Tiwari, respectively. The applicants said the amounts were received in their personal bank accounts apart from Rs15 crore deposited in the accounts of the company.

Dubey gave an undertaking on affidavit that he intended to deposit a sum of Rs 15 lakh in the court, which the court accepted. Tiwari gave no objection to attaching properties mentioned in his affidavit and also gave the undertaking to deposit Rs 5 lakh in the court, which the court accepted. The court asked the applicants to abide by the undertakings given by them.

The court noted that the maximum punishment for the offence of cheating under IPC was seven years jail term and that under MPID Act was 6 years. It noted the applicants were arrested on December 21, 2020, and are in custody for nearly two years and two months and the investigation is complete and a chargesheet has been filed by the police. Justice Karnik said the applicants did not have criminal antecedents and they would not avoid attending the trial.

After the applicants said they had no objection to attaching their properties by the MPID court, the court asked them to give details of their possessions before the MPID court within four weeks and held that they can be released on bail.