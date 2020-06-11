Bombay HC grants bail to man booked for strolling during curfew, attacking cops

The court has directed the applicant to report to police station as and when he is called for the probe. (File) The court has directed the applicant to report to police station as and when he is called for the probe. (File)

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has created an atmosphere of “weariness and exasperation”, the Bombay High Court said while granting bail to a 27-year-old architect arrested for allegedly attacking three policemen when they questioned him for roaming on the Marine Drive promenade during the night during curfew and not wearing a mask.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre issued the order Tuesday while hearing the bail application filed by Karan Nair through advocates Niranjan Mundargi and Keral Mehta.

The court noted that on May 8, Nair was strolling on Marine Drive pavement when prohibitory orders, in wake of the pandemic, were in force.

When Inspector Jitendra Kadam had stopped him for questioning, Nair charged at the policeman and tried to run away. He was chased by the police and arrested.

After hearing the submissions, the court noted that the applicant did not have any criminal antecedents. “The complainant police official was under tremendous pressure to maintain law and order in view of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city, and the applicant (Nair) was apprehensive that he would be arrested and hence, tried to flee. The pandemic situation has brought on an atmosphere of weariness and exasperation and a young person, like the applicant, has fallen trap into the scenario,” Justice Dangre said.

Directing that Nair be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with sureties, the court said, “In the absence of any criminal antecedents and the fact that the accused is a young person belonging to a reputed family, escaping the court of justice is obscure, he is entitled to be released on bail.”

The court has directed the applicant to report to police station as and when he is called for the probe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd