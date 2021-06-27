Bombay HC grants bail to late top cop’s son in case of domestic violence

The wife also agreed to withdraw all legal proceedings against him.

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to late Mumbai Police commissioner Ramdev D Tyagi’s son Raj Tyagi, who was arrested on March 21 in connection to a complaint of attempt to murder, domestic violence and cruelty filed by his wife.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prakash D Naik passed the order on June 23 in connection with an FIR registered last year by Worli police station under sections 498-A (domestic violence), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The sessions had court rejected Tyagi’s bail plea in April, prompting him to approach HC.

Tyagi’s wife had told the police that since she got married in December 1996, she has been a victim of physical abuse. She claimed that last July, Tyagi’s had assaulted her and their four children, after which they left their house. Thereafter, both parties held deliberations to resolve disputes to arrive at a “viable settlement”.

The HC granted bail on strict conditions after Tyagi filed an affidavit from jail, stating that he will not enter the jurisdiction of Bandra West police station where his wife resides.

The Mumbai Police counsel told HC that it should impose a condition that after his release on bail, Tyagi shall not intimidate the complainant and their children, which the bench accepted.

“In the light of the aforesaid circumstances, bail can be granted to the applicant on certain terms and conditions,” the HC said while directing Tyagi to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with sureties in the like amount.