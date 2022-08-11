scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Firing attempt on Mahesh Bhatt: Bombay HC grants bail to gangster Ravi Pujari’s ‘aide’ Obed Radiowala

Radiowala faces trial for the 2014 conspiracy of firing at Bhatt and another case of conspiracy to fire at filmmaker Karim Morani.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 11, 2022 5:47:49 pm
obed radiowala, indian expressObed Radiowala is facing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy among others under IPC and provisions of the Arms Act. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Wednesday granted bail to Obed Radiowala, an alleged aide of gangster Ravi Pujari in connection with the case of attempted firing at film producer and director Mahesh Bhatt.

Radiowala was apprehended in the United States and was in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement since September 2017 for illegal stay in the country. He faces trial for the 2014 conspiracy of firing at Bhatt and another case of conspiracy to fire at filmmaker Karim Morani.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre on August 10 passed an order in Radiowala’s bail plea argued through advocate Nazneen Khatri. The applicant was accused in a case registered by DCB, CID of Mumbai police along with 13 others. The 12 persons were tried by the special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and on April 25, 2018, Radiowala, along with one Sarwan Inder Singh, was shown as a wanted accused.

The special court in its judgement on the same day acquitted all accused persons of the offence punishable under MCOCA and recorded that there was no evidence against the absconding accused and others for the offence under the special law and no link is established with the absconding accused. Eleven persons were however convicted for the offence of criminal conspiracy and murder among others under Indian Penal code (IPC).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

Thereafter, Radiowala was arrested as he was deported from the US through a Red Corner notice issued against him. He was produced before a special court on April 3, 2019, and was sent to custody. He is facing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy among others under IPC and provisions of the Arms Act.

The bench perused the chargesheet and noted that the applicant has been attributed the role of arranging financiers from the US and money was allegedly transferred to his brother Anis, who is a co-accused.

The court further stated that since there is an acquittal for an offence under MCOCA and as far as the offence of criminal conspiracy, murder is concerned, “barring the confessional statement made by the co-accused, there is no material against the present applicant, prima facie, indicating him”.

Advertisement

“The connection between the present applicant and co-accused cannot be looked at with suspicion since the two are brothers,” the bench noted.

Advocate Khatri for Radiowala submitted that the said amount was advanced by Obed to Anis for taking care of their mother.

Justice Dangre observed: “In any case, prima facie in absence of concrete material leading to the guilt of the Applicant, merely on the allegation that sum of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh was transferred to his brother’s account when there is already acquittal under the provisions of MCOC Act, further incarceration of the applicant is unnecessary. He shall, however, face trial.”

Advertisement

The bench while allowing plea, clarified that observations made by it are restricted to decision in bail plea and the trial court shall not be influenced by the same.

More from Mumbai

The court directed Obed to be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with sureties of like amount and asked him to surrender his passport before the special court within seven days of his release. It also directed Obed not to tamper with the evidence and also asked him to regularly attend the trial on every date, unless he is exempted.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 05:47:49 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

3

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Punjab CM accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Punjab CM accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement