Firing attempt on Mahesh Bhatt: Bombay HC grants bail to gangster Ravi Pujari’s ‘aide’ Obed Radiowala

August 11, 2022 5:47:49 pm
The Bombay High Court Wednesday granted bail to Obed Radiowala, an alleged aide of gangster Ravi Pujari in connection with the case of attempted firing at film producer and director Mahesh Bhatt.
Radiowala was apprehended in the United States and was in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement since September 2017 for illegal stay in the country. He faces trial for the 2014 conspiracy of firing at Bhatt and another case of conspiracy to fire at filmmaker Karim Morani.
A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre on August 10 passed an order in Radiowala’s bail plea argued through advocate Nazneen Khatri. The applicant was accused in a case registered by DCB, CID of Mumbai police along with 13 others. The 12 persons were tried by the special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and on April 25, 2018, Radiowala, along with one Sarwan Inder Singh, was shown as a wanted accused.
The special court in its judgement on the same day acquitted all accused persons of the offence punishable under MCOCA and recorded that there was no evidence against the absconding accused and others for the offence under the special law and no link is established with the absconding accused. Eleven persons were however convicted for the offence of criminal conspiracy and murder among others under Indian Penal code (IPC).
Subscriber Only Stories
Thereafter, Radiowala was arrested as he was deported from the US through a Red Corner notice issued against him. He was produced before a special court on April 3, 2019, and was sent to custody. He is facing charges of murder and criminal conspiracy among others under IPC and provisions of the Arms Act.
The bench perused the chargesheet and noted that the applicant has been attributed the role of arranging financiers from the US and money was allegedly transferred to his brother Anis, who is a co-accused.
The court further stated that since there is an acquittal for an offence under MCOCA and as far as the offence of criminal conspiracy, murder is concerned, “barring the confessional statement made by the co-accused, there is no material against the present applicant, prima facie, indicating him”.
“The connection between the present applicant and co-accused cannot be looked at with suspicion since the two are brothers,” the bench noted.
Advocate Khatri for Radiowala submitted that the said amount was advanced by Obed to Anis for taking care of their mother.
Justice Dangre observed: “In any case, prima facie in absence of concrete material leading to the guilt of the Applicant, merely on the allegation that sum of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh was transferred to his brother’s account when there is already acquittal under the provisions of MCOC Act, further incarceration of the applicant is unnecessary. He shall, however, face trial.”
The bench while allowing plea, clarified that observations made by it are restricted to decision in bail plea and the trial court shall not be influenced by the same.
The court directed Obed to be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with sureties of like amount and asked him to surrender his passport before the special court within seven days of his release. It also directed Obed not to tamper with the evidence and also asked him to regularly attend the trial on every date, unless he is exempted.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
Boil eggs without breaking, remove turmeric stain from crockery with these simple tips
Watch: Video showing a small boy helping his siblings encapsulates the spirit of Raksha Bandhan
Thallumaala event cancelled due to huge turnout: I have never seen such a crowd in my life, says Tovino Thomas
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi’s praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani’s rath yatra
Serena Williams loses first match since announcing retirement in emotional affair in Toronto
Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Ad tagline of Malayalam movie ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’s on ‘potholed roads’ courts controversy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 India pre-orders to open August 16: Here are the offers
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO
The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 to stream from this date
India, UK sign MoU for mutual recognition of academic qualifications
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net