Bombay HC grants bail to cop booked for divorcing second wife over Mobile phone messages

Yusuf Usman Shaikh sent a message pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice over Mobile phone messages resulting in dissolution of marriage. (File) Yusuf Usman Shaikh sent a message pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice over Mobile phone messages resulting in dissolution of marriage. (File)

THE BOMBAY High Court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to a sub-inspector of Ghatkopar police station, who was accused of divorcing his second wife by saying ‘talaq’ thrice over Mobile phone messages.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre heard through videoconference, an anticipatory bail plea filed by Sub-Inspector Yusuf Usman Shaikh through senior advocate Mukesh Vashi.

The complainant had alleged that Shaikh had married earlier and had two children from his first wife and thereafter, in December 2018, got married a second time. The complainant delivered a baby a year later. She alleged that Shaikh sent a message pronouncing ‘talaq’ thrice over Mobile phone messages resulting in dissolution of marriage.

