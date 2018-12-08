Bombay HC grants bail to actor Ajaz Khan in drug case

THE Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested from Belapur in October on charges of carrying drugs. The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai Police arrested the actor from a luxury hotel claiming that eight tablets of Ecstasy had been found on him.

Khan moved the High Court through his lawyers, Ayaz Khan and Zehra Charania, after his bail was rejected by the special NDPS court. Justice Prakash D Naik granted bail to Khan.

According to the prosecution, a policeman attached to the ANC and Property Cell of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch received information that Khan was going to sell MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), also known as Ecstasy, to his customers at a hotel at Belapur. While raiding the hotel room, the police allegedly found eight-and-a-half pills, alleged to be MDMA, in Khan’s trouser pocket. The weight of the pills, along with a plastic pouch, was 2.3 gm.

The petition said that an officer drew one sample, of 0.20 gms (1 pill), and kept it in a plastic pouch by stapling it. The remaining pills were weighed, along with the plastic pouch, and it was found to be 2.1 gm. An FIR was registered and Khan was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act on October 23.

Khan’s lawyer Ayaz Khan had argued in the court that the entire quantity, allegedly recovered, is 2.3 gm of MDMA, which is a non-commercial quantity.