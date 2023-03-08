Bombay HC sets aside transfer order of govt employee looking after mentally challenged brother

The Bombay High Court recently set aside a transfer order for a government employee after she informed the bench that she was responsible for looking after her mentally challenged brother. Although the transfer posting was only 30 km away, the petitioner contended that as per the 2014 government resolution she was exempted from the transfer. The employee said as there was no school in the vicinity of the transfer location, her brother would have to travel 30 km and hence the transfer order should be set aside. The high court accepted the contentions.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne on February 28 heard a plea by the woman who challenged her transfer order. The woman, through advocates SR Nargolkar and Arjun Kadam, submitted that she is the sister of a mentally disabled child and had to look after him, and the said fact was also recorded in her service book maintained by the employer. Therefore, the petitioner submitted that she was entitled to exemption from the transfer as per the government resolution dated May 15, 2014.

The respondents – state government, women and child welfare department, and Satara Zilla Parishad – through assistant government pleader (AGP) Nisha Mehra and advocate Ashok Misal submitted that the petitioner has a mother and sister and they can look after the mentally challenged brother. The respondents also contended that the employee chose the said posting on her own during counselling. They further said that the petitioner could have raised her grievances before the competent authority under the department concerned instead of moving the high court.

The Court on August 18, 2021, had directed the respondent authorities not to give effect to the transfer order and the interim order was operating since then.

After perusing submissions, the bench noted: “Naturally, the Respondents have to consider all the relevant aspects of the matter. As it is submitted that the place where the Petitioner is transferred does not have school for special children in its nearby vicinity and considering the fact that the interim order is operating for more than 1 ½ year, we set aside the order of transfer.”

The bench noted that if respondent authorities decide to transfer the petitioner during the next general transfers, then they shall consider all relevant aspects of the matter including the government resolution.