Bombay HC gives bail for agriculturist from Pune under NDPS Act

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a man from Pune district, arrested after nearly 140 kg of cannabis plants were seized from his agricultural field. It held that prosecution was uncertain about the exact weight of ganja or the cannabis plants recovered, as the police did not exclude seeds, leaves and soil attached to the roots of the plants and wrongly weighed the cumulative quantity.

The court directed the applicant to be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with sureties. Asked to cooperate with the probe and the trial, the applicant was told that he cannot cultivate cannabis plants or perform any other activities prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The HC said any two consecutive violations of bail conditions can cause its cancellation.

A single judge bench of Justice A S Gadkari on March 17 passed the order while hearing the bail plea of Dattu Shankar Shinde – argued through advocates Sujay Gangal, Gaurav Gangal and Kuldip Pawar – in connection with an FIR registered with Daund police station in Pune district on June 5, 2020, for offences punishable under NDPS Act.

As per police, on receipt of information, a team from Daund police station had raided Shinde’s agricultural field and found 173 cannabis plants – weighing 131 kg and 800 gm – and dried plants stored in gunny bags – weighing about 8 kg and 300 gm. In all, about 140 kg of ganja plants were recovered from Shinde, it had said.

Shinde’s lawyers, however, said that as per NDPS Act, ganja is the flowering or fruiting top of the cannabis plant and excludes other portions of the plant, including seeds and leaves. However, the police did not bifurcate the ganja from the entire contraband and therefore, if segregated, the weight of the ganja seized would have been much less than the claimed weight, they alleged.

Commercial quantity of ganja permissible under NDPS Act is 20 kg.

The HC concurred with the submissions.