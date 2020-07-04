Bombay HC extends relief to man who accused Tablighi Jamaat members of assault

The petitioner was also booked for criminal defamation and other penal provisions. (File) The petitioner was also booked for criminal defamation and other penal provisions. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended temporary relief from arrest by eight weeks to a 42-year-old Muslim man booked by the Mumbai Police for posting a video on social media accusing members of the Tablighi Jamaat community for assaulting and spitting on him.

In the plea, the man had sought pre-arrest bail in connection with an FIR lodged against the petitioner by the Jamaat members at Shahu Nagar police station in Mahim under IPC section 295 for destroying, damaging or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult the religion of any class of persons. The petitioner was also booked for criminal defamation and other penal provisions.

On April 27, the court had directed that in the event of arrest of the petitioner, till the next date, he was to be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

While granting police time to file a reply, the single-judge bench of justice Sadhana S Jadhav Friday granted the petitioner temporary protection from arrest for eight weeks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd