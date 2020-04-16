Bombay HC extends interim orders till June 15, to continue hearing urgent matters till May 5

A four-judge bench of the Bombay High Court had passed a ruling on March 26 that all interim orders passed by courts across Maharashtra and Goa which are in operation shall continue until April 30 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. (Representational image) A four-judge bench of the Bombay High Court had passed a ruling on March 26 that all interim orders passed by courts across Maharashtra and Goa which are in operation shall continue until April 30 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. (Representational image)

After the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was extended till May 3, the Bombay High Court has said it would continue its present arrangement of hearing only extremely urgent matters until May and extended interim orders which are in operation passed by it and subordinate courts in Maharashtra and Goa until June 15.

A four-judge bench of the Bombay High Court had passed a ruling on March 26 that all interim orders passed by courts across Maharashtra and Goa which are in operation shall continue until April 30 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The bench had also put orders for eviction, dispossession and demolition already passed by the courts to remain in abeyance until April 30.

On Wednesday, a four-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Bhushan P Dharmadhikari, Justices A A Sayed, S S Shinde, and K K Tated passed an order saying, “In this situation, the interim orders and arrangement continued by an order dated 26th March, 2020 till 30th April, 2020 shall continue further till 15th June, 2020 subject to the same liberty to aggrieved party to move for vacation thereof.”

The bench further clarified, “While calculating time for disposal of matters made time bound by this Court, the period for which the order dated 26th March, 2020 continues to operate shall be added and time shall stand extended accordingly.”

The HC issued a circular saying it will conduct hearings through videoconferencing on urgent matters next on April 20, 23, 27, 30 and May 5 between 12 noon to 2 pm. The court further said that it will review the situation on May 4.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd