Bombay HC asks EC its plans on preventing political ads, paid content on social media 48 hrs before polls

THE BOMBAY High Court Thursday sought to know from the Election Commission how it was planning to prevent the social media from publishing or sponsoring any political advertisements or releasing paid political content 48 hours prior to elections.

Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar were hearing a petition filed by Sagar Suryavanshi, a Pune-based lawyer, seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (EC) to restrain any form of advertisement, videos or messages 48 hours before elections. The petition also demanded regulation of social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google during the no-campaign (silent) period before voting commences.

It stated that the court should make it mandatory for political stakeholders to take approval from the EC before publishing or sponsoring any political advertisement on social media platforms.

Advocate Pradeep Rajgopal, appearing for the EC, told the court that that the poll panel has recommended to include the term electronic media by way of amendment in section 126 (b) of the Representation of the People Act-1951, which prohibits displaying any election matter by means of television or similar apparatus, during the period of 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency.

The bench said that carrying out such an amendment would take a lot of time and sought to know what the EC proposes to do as the elections are coming up. “The Election Commissioner can issue orders. You are not helpless. In order to conduct fair elections, the Commission can issue such orders,” said Chief Justice Patil.

The court also directed a senior state EC officer to be present on the next hearing.