Big win for Uddhav Thackeray camp as Bombay HC allows him to hold Dussehra rally

The Bombay High Court on Friday allowed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai on October 5. The order has come as a big win for the Thackeray camp as the BMC, the Mumbai’s civic body, had earlier refused them the permission to hold the rally.

Stating that the BMC order was a “clear abuse of process of law”, a division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata allowed the Thackeray-led party to use the ground from October 2 to October 6 while asking it to maintain law and order.

“We are satisfied that in this case the BMC has misused the power by refusing grant of permission on flimsy ground that there was another application and would create law and order situation. In our view, the petitioners made case to quash impugned order passed by BMC. We accordingly hold that order dated September 21 passed by BMC based on application by petitioner is quashed and set aside,” it added.

On September 21, the BMC had refused permission to the Thackeray camp as a similar application had been filed by MLA Sada Sarvankar of the rival Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and said if permission was granted to one faction, it would lead to law and order problems as apprehended by local police.

The court also rejected an interim application in the HC filed by Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar, who belongs to the Shinde faction, against the plea filed by the Thackeray camp.

Sarvankar had sought to be made party in the Thackeray faction’s plea and also to stay proceedings, since the dispute between the two Sena factions – over which is the real Shiv Sena – is pending before the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India.