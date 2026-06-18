Bombay HC upholds driver’s termination over remarks against Koli women

It was alleged that in October, 2006, Mhatre used abusive language towards the vice chairman of the society and made vulgar and disparaging utterances towards fisherwomen. (Express Archive Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday observed that derogatory utterances made by the driver appointed by a cooperative society for the transportation of fish against women belonging to the Koli (fisherfolk) community indicated his mindset towards the persons for whose benefit he was employed.

The HC said that such a person “cannot be rewarded with compensation” and set aside the Industrial Court’s order that had declared his termination from service illegal, and granted his reinstatement or back wages and compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sandeep V Marne passed a ruling on a plea by Uttan Machimar and Vahatuk Sahakari Society Ltd, which had engaged respondent Nitin Jaywant Mhatre as a driver since January, 2001 and was terminated through an order of January, 2007.