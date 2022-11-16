Bombay HC dismisses Shraddha Binani’s plea against SFIO summons

The Bombay High Court Monday dismissed the petition filed by the daughter of Braj Bhushan Binani, the promoter of Binani Industries Ltd, seeking to quash summons issued last year by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) working under the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

A division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice R N Laddha on November 14 passed a verdict in the plea by his daughter Shraddha Binani, challenging the validity of summons dated July 30, 2021, issued by SFIO under Section 217 (Powers of inspectors) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, Janak Dwarakadas, and Birendra Saraf, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the probe is undertaken purportedly under the Companies Law with regards to the affairs of Binani Cement Limited (BCL) and she was merely a non-executive director for a period between April 2012 to April 2014.

The BCL was acquired by the Aditya Birla Group-owned cement company through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in 2018 and it was renamed as UltraTech Nathdwara Cement.

The petitioner added the probe was done between 2015 and 2017 which is beyond her tenure and the report with respect to suspect transactions of that period neither names nor implicates her.

Her lawyers said Shraddha Binani never received any remuneration except the sitting fee. The plea said she was neither a signatory to BCL’s account, nor was on any committee and was not involved in the day-to-day affairs of the company. It said only limited individuals, including managing directors or employees of a company, can be investigated with permission of the Central Government. The petitioner does not fall under any such categories, therefore summons was against the law and without any basis, the lawyers argued.

The plea added that the “roving inquiry” sought to be made in respect of the petitioner’s personal information and documents is beyond the powers under Section 217 of the Companies Act.

However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh representing SFIO submitted that conduct of the petitioner would disentitle her from seeking discretionary jurisdiction of the high court. Singh pointed out that despite summons issued to her by SFIO and asking her not to leave the country without its permission, she tried to exit the country on August 19 last year without any intimation.

Singh further said the plea was not maintainable as a person cannot be said to be aggrieved by mere issuance of summons under the Companies Act.

After perusing submissions, the bench observed that SFIO has only issued summons and has not submitted any report to the Central Government as yet. “The investigation is at the nascent stage. The Courts would not generally interfere at the initial stage of the investigation. The investigation is carried out to unearth the alleged irregularities in the affairs of the company… In such a scenario, we do not find it a fit case to invoke the jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution,” it noted.

It added in the case of SFIO submitting a report to the Centre, the petitioner can challenge the same as per law, if she finds the report to be in violation of the 2013 law. The bench did not examine the plea on the merits of the case and noted the investigation was being carried out into the affairs of the company and not against the individual. It held, “We are not inclined to grant any relief to the Petitioner. The Writ Petition is dismissed.”