Bombay HC dismisses plea to include services of lawyers as ‘essential’

The Bombay High Court recently refused to pass directions to the state government to include legal services by lawyers and their staff as ‘essential services’ and thereby exempt them from lockdown restrictions on movement.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Madhav Jamdar last week (July 10) dismissed a writ plea filed by advocate Imran Mohammed Salar Shaikh seeking exemption for lawyers and legal services staff from Covid-19 services and seeking directions to the state government to include legal services rendered by lawyers as essential services under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), 2017.

However, the court said that it was up to the state government to decide and it could not interfere in the same. “In our considered view, no mandatory directions, much less directions, can be issued to the state Legislature to include the legal services rendered by the advocates into ‘essential service’. The directions as sought by the petitioner cannot be issued to the state Legislature to legislate in a particular manner, and it is for the state Legislature to take an appropriate decision,” It said.

