Bombay HC dismisses plea against BJP MLA Lodha’s election

The Bombay High Court recently dismissed an election petition filed by a Pune resident against the election of BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill Constituency and upheld the submission from the MLA that the petitioner was neither an elector nor a candidate, who contested the election and therefore did not have locus (standing) in filing the plea.

The court observed that though the Representation of the Peoples (RP) Act, 1951 allows any person to approach a court against a false declaration or concealment of information by a candidate standing for elections, the guidelines provide other remedies and as the petition did not abide by them, his plea was not maintainable.

A single-judge bench of Justice B P Colabawalla earlier this month passed an order in an interim plea by Lodha in an election petition of Pune resident Manish N Jadhav, seeking dismissal of the election petition as the provisions of the Representation of the People Act had not been complied with.