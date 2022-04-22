Bombay HC dismisses former IL & FS vice chairman’s plea against “illegal” custody

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed an application by former IL & FS vice-chairman Hari Sankaran, seeking quashing and setting aside of remand orders passed by special judge, alleging that the special court had not taken cognizance of a complaint filed by prosecution for nearly three years and therefore sending him to custody was illegal and sought release from “illegal detention.”

A single-judge bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere on April 19 directed the special court to decide the issue of cognizance in an expeditious manner.

Sankaran was arrested by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in April 2019, in connection with the alleged irregularities that have resulted into a default crisis at the company.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on April 1, 2019 arrested Hari Sankaran on the grounds of abusing his powers in IL&FS through his fraudulent conduct and in granting loans to entities which were not creditworthy or have been declared Non-Performing Assets and caused wrongful loss to the company and its creditors. The IL&FS had borrowings of more than Rs. 17,000 crores from debt instruments and bank loans.

Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda representing Sankaran had submitted that the applicant was first remanded to custody on April 1, 2019 and a complaint was filed by SFIO on May 30, 2019, after which the power to remand him came to an end.

He referred to Section 167 (2) of CrPC and said that same provides power to remand only up to 60 days and not beyond and once the complaint or chargesheet is filed, the same power comes to an end.

Ponda added that since the special court has not yet taken cognizance of the complaint, the power to remand the applicant to custody did not vest in it. He sought to declare the detention of the applicant “illegal” and sought him to be released forthwith stating that Sankaran’s remand was contrary to law.

However, advocate Hiten Venegaonkar for SFIO opposed the plea and said that issues raised by applicant have already been decided by a coordinate bench in May, 2020 and same was challenged in the Supreme Court. Thereafter the applicant had withdrawn the plea in apex court. Therefore the order by co-ordinate bench had attained the finality.

He added that not only four judges were changed in the trial court since the chargesheet was filed, but even various accused have filed applications seeking adjourning the matter for an indefinite period, which the SFIO had opposed. Therefore, prosecution cannot be held at fault for delay in taking cognizance, which is a “judicial act,” he argued.

After perusing submissions, the bench held that Sankaran’s arguments against the prosecution being “devoid of merit, would have to be rejected.”

However, Justice Dere observed that it was “disturbing” to know that since May 30, 2019 , cognizance of the complaint has not been taken by the special judge till date.

“Whether or not to take cognizance of an offence/offences, is a decision to be taken by the concerned Court before whom the complaint/charge-sheet is filed…Cognizance of any complaint has to be taken expeditiously and the accused has no right to be heard at the pre-cognizance stage, except as provided by Cr.P.C,” the HC noted.

The judge prima facie observed that other accused in the case ” have been protracting the proceedings.”

Justice Dere held, “No doubt, cognizance has to be taken at the earliest, as soon as the complaint/charge-sheet is filed, of course, unless there are inevitable circumstances resulting in delay in taking cognizance. Considering that the complaint is pending at the pre-cognizance stage from May 30, 2019, the trial Court is directed to decide the issue of cognizance as expeditiously as possible. The application stands dismissed.”