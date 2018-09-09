Bombay HC dismisses adopted daughter’s plea to revoke probate of father’s will

The advocate representing the woman’s mother told the court that the father had put his thumb impression on each page of the will, which was witnessed by her mother and a doctor. (Representational) The advocate representing the woman’s mother told the court that the father had put his thumb impression on each page of the will, which was witnessed by her mother and a doctor. (Representational)

The Bombay High Court has recently dismissed a petition filed by an adopted daughter, seeking to revoke the grant of probate of her father’s will, under which his property worth nearly Rs 10 crore was transferred to her mother.

A grant of probate is a legal document that authorises an executor to manage the estate of a deceased person in accordance with the provisions of the deceased’s will.

The 28-year-old lawyer, in her petitioner, said her father had died on December 20, 2010 in a hospital. He was suffering from Parkinson’s and had a chronic infection. The woman has claimed that the will executed on December 9, 2010, does not bear her father’s signature, as because of his medical condition, he had put his thumb impression on each page of the will, which was witnessed by her mother and a doctor. Based on the will, the wife initiated probate proceedings and the probate was issued on September 9, 2012.

Advocate Abhay Thorat, representing the woman, told the court that the probate should be revoked on the ground that the will itself is a false and fabricated document, as the father, on the date of execution of the will, was in ICU and later passed away in the hospital. Thorat told the court that since the daughter is an adopted child, the mother has connived with others in keeping her away from her father’s property. “Not being a biological mother, there was absence of love and affection and the relations were not that cordial”, he claimed.

Advocate Prashant Karande, representing the woman’s mother, however, told the court that the process of execution of will began in the first week of November 2010, when the father made certain suggestions in the draft will and approved the revised version at the end of the month. Karande said the father was admitted in the hospital because of high-grade fever and suspected infection in December 2010. On December 9, the father executed his last will that was read over by their advocate in the presence of witnesses and the family doctor, he claimed.

Karande told the court that since the father was suffering from Parkinson’s, he was unable to hold a pen and sign the papers, so he had cast his thumb impression in the presence of the witnesses on each page of the will. After his death, the will was read over to all family members. The daughter executed the consent affidavit for obtaining probate by signing the same before the notary and then the probate was issued, he added.

Acting Chief Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice Nitin Sambre, observed: “…angle to the story sought to be put forth by the present appellant (daughter) that she was under depression as she lost her father. The conduct of the appellant when deceased (father) was hospitalised in ICU if appreciated, it has come on record that the appellant never visited the deceased and has rather claimed that she was under depression because of loss of her father… her own conduct of not visiting her father when he was hospitalised in ICU speaks of the affectionate relations between the appellant and her father.”

“The appellant in her pleadings has admitted that she had spied on respondent no. 1 (mother) by fixing a bug in landline telephone instrument…” it said. The bench added that on the one hand, the woman claiming deep affection for her father and on other hand, filing a complaint of attempt of murder against the mother after his death and fixing of bug in her telephone speaks volumes about her relations with the adoptive parents.

