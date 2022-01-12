Bombay HC directs Pune CP to look into ex-cop alleging noise pollution at wedding venue

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Pune commissioner of police (CP) to personally look into a 2019 complaint of a retired police officer, who, along with other residents of Bibwewadi, had complained about bursting of loud firecrackers near a wedding venue after 10 pm, in violation of law.

The HC directed the Pune CP to ensure that the stipulations under the Environment Protection Act (EPA), 1986, were adhered to and the grievances of the petitioner were addressed within eight weeks.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Anil S Kilor was hearing a criminal application filed by former assistant commissioner of Pune Police, Arvind Ramchandra Patil — argued through advocate Uday Warunjikar — seeking FIR against those who burst loud firecrackers between 10 pm and 6 am.