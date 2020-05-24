Bombay HC directs police to block alleged hate speech video on social media

a bench led by Justice Dhanuka granted ad-interim relief to the petitioner and directed respondent authorities to immediately block the video clip in question uploaded on social media. a bench led by Justice Dhanuka granted ad-interim relief to the petitioner and directed respondent authorities to immediately block the video clip in question uploaded on social media.

The Bombay High Court directed Mumbai Police to investigate and block a video clip on social media that was allegedly uploaded by purported All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporter Abu Faizal.

A division bench comprising of Justices R D Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja on Friday heard through videoconference, a plea by city resident Imran Moin Khan filed through advocate Vivek Shukla which sought taking down of the video and preventive action against Faizal by permanently blocking his access to social media.

Petitioner submitted that said Faizal, in the video, had alleged that media has been directed to target Muslims and defame their religion under the garb of coronavirus pandemic. As per the petitioner, the video shared on YouTube and Facebook also alleged that a vicious campaign is led by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the country to control Muslim population.

It was further alleged that Faizal was provoking and encouraging his community members to assault doctors from other communities. Petitioner Khan further submitted that no action was taken by the police despite filing a complaint. The Court noted that the government lawyer could not appear for hearing. After perusing the plea, the bench observed, “Prima facie indicates that there are serious allegations made by the petitioner, against the said AIMIM Abu Faizal about inflammatory speech for creating hatred between Hindu and Muslim community and against the police for inaction.”

Noting this, the Court directed Police and state government to look into the allegations and also examine the video clip and file response to the plea within a week. The HC further directed the police to initiate investigation against the user Abu Faizal if it finds any substance in the allegations.

In the meanwhile, a bench led by Justice Dhanuka granted ad-interim relief to the petitioner and directed respondent authorities to immediately block the video clip in question uploaded on social media. The court posted further hearing on June 2.

