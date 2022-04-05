Bombay HC directs J J hospital to submit Wadhawan’s medical report

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed state-run J J hospital to submit a medical report on DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan, after which it can pass an order in his plea against a special CBI court directing him to be shifted to J J hospital from a private hospital in Mumbai, where he was lodged for the last 15 months. Wadhawan was arrested by CBI in 2020 in connection with the Yes Bank case and later by ED.

The special CBI judge had last month directed the superintendent of Taloja Central Jail to shift Wadhawan to J J hospital. It had also sought an explanation from the superintendent on how Wadhawan was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital without its permission. The CBI court had passed the order in response to CBI’s plea stating that there was no medical exigency to keep Wadhawan in the private hospital for 15 months.

Earlier, another court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), hearing a plea in the ED case against Wadhawan, was told that the private hospital has proposed that Wadhawan needs to undergo a surgery, as he is suffering from severe nasal congestion and has difficulty in breathing.