Bombay HC directs cops to probe communally charged video on social media

The Bombay High Court has directed the Mumbai Police to investigate and block an allegedly communally charged video clip on social media, uploaded purportedly by a supporter of a political party.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja on Friday heard through videoconference, a plea by a city resident Imran Moin Khan filed through advocate Vivek Shukla which sought taking down of the video and preventive action against one Abu Faizal by permanently blocking his access to social media.

The court directed the police and the state government to look into the allegations and examine the video clip and file response to the plea within a week.

