SC credibility sky high, can’t be eroded: Bombay HC on PIL against statements by Jagdeep Dhankar, Kiren Rijiju

“The Credibility of Supreme Court of India is sky high and it cannot be eroded or impinged by the statements of individuals,” the Bombay High Court recently observed while dismissing PIL by a lawyers’ organisation seeking action against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over their public comments.

The petitioner had claimed the said statements by two were “showing lack of faith in the Constitution by attacking institutions, including the Supreme Court”.

The Bench noted that the constitutional authorities cannot be removed by the court as suggested by the petitioner and the “fair criticism of the judgment is permissible” and it is a “fundamental duty of every citizen to abide by constitution” and to “respect majesty of law”.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne had on February 9 dismissed the PIL on February 9 and had said that the detailed reasoned order will be passed in due course, which was made available on Tuesday.

“The Constitution of India is supreme and sacrosanct. Every citizen of India is bound by the Constitution and is expected to abide by the constitutional values. The constitutional institutions are to be respected by all, including constitutional authorities and persons holding constitutional posts,” the bench added.

The PIL filed by the Bombay Lawyers Association through its chairman Ahmed Abidi through advocate Eknath Dhokale had claimed that the conduct of Dhankhar and Rijiju has “lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public”.

Rijiju has repeatedly questioned the collegium system even as Dhankhar raised the “basic structure” doctrine on the powers of the judiciary vis-a-vis the legislature and called the striking down of the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act a “severe compromise” of parliamentary sovereignty.

The PIL had sought direction to restrain Dhankhar and Rijiju from discharging their duties as Vice President and Union minister, respectively. Pending hearing and final disposal of the plea, direction is sought to restrain Dhankhar and Rijiju “from making derogatory, insulting and objectionable utterances showing their lack of faith in the Constitution of India and the judiciary established by law”, it said.

The bench observed, “The PIL can be used for redressal of a genuine public wrong or public injury and it cannot be publicity oriented.”

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for the central government while opposing the PIL had submitted the PIL was filed for “publicity purpose” and same was “false and frivolous”

Singh had also submitted that Dhankhar and Rijuju have complete faith in the Constitution and had made statements that the government has never undermined the authority of the judiciary and its independence will always remain untouched and promoted and they respect the ideals of the Constitution.

Dhankhar has also made a statement that he has highest respect for the judiciary and is committed to the Constitution and he cannot be removed by order of the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution, Singh submitted.

The bench noted in its order, “The constitutional authorities cannot be removed in the manner as suggested by the Petitioner. Fair criticism of the judgment is permissible. It is no doubt, fundamental duty of every citizen to abide by the Constitution. Majesty of law has to be respected.”

The bench dismissed PIL stating that there was no fit case to entertain the same.