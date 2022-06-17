Bombay HC: Depiction of woman in nude form amounts to obscene material

The Bombay High Court recently held that “depiction of a woman in nude form would definitely amount to obscene material” while refusing the anticipatory bail plea of a man booked for publishing a nude video of a woman. The court held that a nude video, “being transmitted electronically” by the man required his custodial probe and hence refused his anticipatory bail plea.

The court observed that the submission by the applicant that “mere forwarding of a nude video would not fall within purview of ‘sexually explicit’ might not be correct.” Last week, a single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre passed an order in the pre-arrest bail plea by a man, booked by police under Section 354 (punishment for outraging modesty of a woman by using criminal force) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act

The judge held, “…As far as the interpretation of the term ‘sexually explicit activity’ (under IT Act) is concerned, this may be a matter of concern after the specific video is examined. However, since the depiction of a woman in a nude form would definitely attract and would amount to obscene material, and this being transmitted in electronic form, in my considered opinion, the accusations definitely require custodial interrogation of the applicant and the submission of the counsel for the applicant, that Section 67-A prima facie does not apply… does not hold the water at this stage.”

A 44-year-old married woman with two children had registered a complaint, stating that she was introduced to the applicant as he was her husband’s friend and in a short span of time, they developed a physical relationship.

The complainant admitted that sexual relationship was established by consent and while in the said relationship, the applicant requested her to share her nude video. Though she was initially hesitant, on a promise that he would delete the video immediately after watching it, she forwarded it on his WhatsApp. He assured her that her video has been deleted.

In May 2017, the complainant and her husband were invited to the applicant’s house, wherein his wife and daughter confronted her about the nude video and told her that she should not establish any relationship with the applicant.

The woman said she severed the relationship thereafter. Almost after three years, the applicant once again contacted her and expressed his desire to restore the relationship. When she refused to do so, he threatened that he was in possession of her nude video and after receiving the threat, she again started meeting him.

However, she and her husband still received the nude video and the same was widely circulated in their village. .

Advocates Uzair Kazi and Ankita Sharma, appearing for the applicant, submitted that even if the allegations were taken as they were, it would not attract provisions of Section 67A of the IT Act, which stipulates up to seven years imprisonment, and the applicant should be protected from arrest.

However, Justice Dangre held, “The applicant is accused of a serious allegation and exploiting a woman by publishing her nude video and making it public. This aspect requires investigation, since it is alleged that the applicant had forwarded the nude video of the complainant to the public at large. The application stands rejected.”