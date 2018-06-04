Bombay HC denies relief to dental student seeking admission to master’s course

The additional government pleader for the respondents told the court that that the entire admission process is complete. (File photo) The additional government pleader for the respondents told the court that that the entire admission process is complete. (File photo)

The Bombay High Court recently refused to grant relief to a dental student seeking admission to a Master’s degree course in Dental Surgery (MDS), who missed the latest notification that revised the cut-off list for admissions. The petitioner told the court that she had completed her Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course from the University of Health Sciences, Nashik, in 2016 and her internship from Yogita Dental College and Hospital in Khed and Nair Hospital’s Dental College in Mumbai.

The petitioner appeared for the entrance exam, NEET MDS 2018, on January 7. She scored 178 marks in the examination and as the cut-off for unreserved candidates was 233, she could not take part in the admission process.

On April 7, a notification was published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which had revised the cut-off scores for the general category from 233 to 149 marks. The petitioner told the court that she missed the notice as she was unwell. She also told court that she had not received any SMS from the respondents in the petition, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and Commissioner and Competent Authority, State CET Cell.

The additional government pleader for the respondents told the court that that the entire admission process is complete. He said the petitioner can approach various institutions personally for admission. He said the DMER could not be blamed for the petitioner being unable to read the notification on its website.

Justice S J Kathawalla said, “The contention of the petitioner that no SMS was received by her cannot be accepted, since the respondents cannot send SMS to hundreds of students. In view thereof, no urgent ad-interim relief is granted.”

