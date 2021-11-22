Bombay HC defers proceedings in defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the metropolitan magistrate’s court hearing the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to defer proceedings beyond December 20. Gandhi had approached the high court seeking quashing of the complaint filed against him for a statement he allegedly made at a rally in 2018.

On Monday, the complainant Mahesh Hukumchand Shrishrimal, purportedly a member of the BJP, sought time through his lawyer to file a reply to Gandhi’s petition. Lawyers Sudeep Pasbola and Kushal Mor, representing Gandhi, said he has been directed to appear before the magistrate’s court on November 25.

Justice S K Shinde granted two weeks’ time to the complainant’s lawyer to file a reply and directed the trial court to defer proceedings beyond December 20.

In his complaint, Shrishrimal had alleged that in September 2018, Gandhi had made a defamatory statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Rajasthan, due to which the PM was trolled by various news channels and on social media platforms.

The writ plea filed by Gandhi said the complaint was “frivolous and vexatious” and was motivated by the “sole purpose of complainant’s latent political agenda”.