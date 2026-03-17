Bombay HC declines fisherfolk’s plea over tagging Khar (West) fish-drying area as slum, says fact-finding needed

The court said the issue can be resolved before a competent civil court and the HC could not examine the same under the writ jurisdiction.

The Bombay High Court on Monday held that a detailed fact-finding exercise was required on a claim by fisherfolk related to traditional rights over a portion of disputed land at Khar (West) for drying fish and fishing nets.

The HC noted that the “dispute is purely on demarcation as to whether the traditional rights were in any manner affected by the slum redevelopment in question,” on adjoining land, being developed by Hanuman Nagar CHS Ltd through Jasani Realty Pvt Ltd.

The court said the issue can be resolved before a competent civil court and the HC could not examine the same under the writ jurisdiction. The bench then dismissed the plea by keeping the contentions of the parties open. The bench also continued status quo on the portion of the land for three weeks.