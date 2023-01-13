Bombay HC confirms interim protection from arrest granted to Rana Kapoor’s wife

THE BOMBAY High Court on Thursday confirmed and made absolute interim protection from arrest granted to Bindu Kapoor, wife of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, who is booked in connection with a corruption case filed by CBI. A single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik noted that Bindu Kapoor will be required to cooperate with the investigation and cannot leave the country without the court’s permission.

Another bench of HC in February 2022 granted interim anticipatory bail to Bindu. The court had also ordered that in the event she is arrested by CBI, Bindu shall be released on bail upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 30,000 along with sureties and had imposed other conditions. On Thursday, the court confirmed the said order and made it absolute.

CBI had booked Rana Kapoor, along with his wife, Bindu Kapoor, and Gautam Thapar for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification in the form of a bungalow by paying only Rs 378 crore, which was much lesser than the market price. They were charged with offences under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7, 11 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The allegations were that the property belonged to Avantha Realty and the illegal gratification was allegedly paid to get a loan to the tune of Rs 1,900 crore by misusing Kapoor’s official position. Apprehending arrest, Bindu Kapoor had filed an anticipatory bail plea before the special CBI court stating that the investigation in the case was complete. However, the special judge refused to grant her relief, after which she approached the HC.

The CBI opposed the plea submitting that Rana had obtained prime property through Bindu’s company for a much lesser price than the actual price, therefore relief cannot be granted to her.