Bombay HC CJ recuses from hearing PIL seeking CBI, ED probe into ‘disproportionate assets’ of Uddhav Thackeray, family

Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, Tuesday recused himself from hearing a plea by a Mumbai resident and her father seeking direction to the CBI and ED to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

The plea was listed for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja.

The petitioner, Gouri Abhay Bhide (38), who along with her 78-year-old father filed the PIL, said she was inspired by the motto “na khaunga na khaane dunga (zero tolerance towards corruption)” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They claimed the Thackeray family, including Uddhav, his wife Rashmi and son and former state minister Aaditya and their other son Tejas, have never disclosed any service, profession or business as their particular source of income and have amassed disproportionate assets.

Bhide, a resident of Dadar, said her family was in the printing business like the Thackerays and had briefly printed supplements of late Bal Thackeray’s weekly during the Emergency period. They said the ‘Saamana’ mouthpiece and ‘Marmik’ magazine were never subjected to audit by the Audit Bureau of Circulation and no one knows their print order. She added that during the coronavirus pandemic, the entire print media was facing losses but Thackeray’s publication showed a record turnover of Rs 42 crore and a record profit of Rs 11.5 crore and said it is a case of “turning black money into white money”.

The PIL further said that the Thackerays have accumulated “benami property” and yet the police have avoided taking legal action against them on account of heavy political pressure.

The PIL sought direction to the central agencies to take cognisance of the complaint filed with the Mumbai police and investigate it. It also said the status of the probe should be submitted to the court every month.

On November 18, advocate Joel Carlos, representing the Thackerays, pointed out that the petitioner has not filed an affidavit in compliance with the criminal PIL rules, to which Bhide, who appeared in person, said that she had complied with all the requirements sought by high court registry.

Advertisement

Another high court bench had asked Bhide to obtain a competency certificate required for parties who appear before the court without assistance from advocates.

Tuesday, the bench led by CJ Datta asked Bhide if she wanted to engage a lawyer for legal aid as the committee had raised certain aspects about her representation in person and the petitioner said that she will do so as per the court’s directions.

Thereafter CJ Datta recused himself from hearing the plea. The petitioner will have to approach an alternate bench for further hearing.