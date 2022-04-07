HC seeks state’s stand on Centre’s letter to reconsider shifting of metro car shed to Kanjurmarg, appeals to resolve conflict

The Bombay High Court Thursday said that the conflict between the Centre and Maharashtra government over the 102-acre plot in Kanjurmarg to build a metro car shed and an interchange station for proposed corridors can be resolved by forgetting the past differences considering “escalating costs” putting a burden on “public money.”

“Please forget past conflicts of opinion and try to make a new beginning. Everyday costs of the project are escalating. After all, it is people’s money,” said the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni orally.

The high court was informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, who was representing the central government, that the undersecretary of the Union Urban Development department had on March 17 written a letter to the Maharashtra secretary to reconsider the decision to shift the project to Kanjurmarg, citing reports prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Singh added that the DMRC report had said that constructing a car shed at Kanjurmarg will not be feasible as there are several technical or operational issues including legal disputes that might arise.

In a setback to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, the HC, on December 16, 2020, had passed an interim verdict, staying the October 1, 2020, order by Mumbai suburban district collector that transferred 102 acres of land to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to build a metro car shed. The state government had on October 11, 2020, announced the scrapping of the car shed at Aarey Milk Colony and said the project would instead come up on land at Kanjurmarg.

The high court, which restrained the Maharashtra government from carrying out operations on the alleged salt pan land till further orders, is yet to decide whether the state or the Centre owns the land.

The division bench was hearing an interim application by the MMRDA seeking to vacate or modify the high court’s December 2020 interim stay. The MMRDA, in its application, has sought permission to execute the project work. The authority said that since it is a “public project of urgency” and work has already commenced, it is ready to give an undertaking that it will provide all benefits and compensation to which the owner and/or lessee would be entitled on the acquisition of the land under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.

The lawyer representing MMRDA said that the technical issues can be resolved and if there is an expert opinion on Kanjurmarg land, the authority will consider it, however, the stay be vacated as the project needs to be completed.

“We know what is happening. We are all here to serve the public. Why bring personal differences in the court? Sort those outside the court. These matters can be resolved… All that we can say is end this stalemate now. Try to forget the past opinions and start with a new way and the beginning,” the bench responded.

ASG Singh said that there are no personal differences involved in the matter. “We are doing this for a larger public interest for the citizens of Mumbai in the long run… We are consulting experts in the field, who have also recommended shifting the project to Aarey Colony,” Singh said.