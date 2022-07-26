Bombay HC asks CBI to begin probe against Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law

July 26, 2022 2:03:35 am
The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inform how soon it would commence its inquiry against Mainak Mehta, brother-in-law of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The bench passed directives after the central agency approached the HC seeking a stay on the order of a special court, which permitted Mehta to travel to Hong Kong. The court also granted interim protection from coercive action to Mehta till August 23 in the CBI case.
Mehta had also filed a plea in the HC seeking directions to CBI to commence its inquiry and grant a pardon similar to one granted to him by the ED as he and his wife had turned approvers. Mehta had also sought protection from coercive action till the inquiry was completed as he wanted to go back to his family.
A special court had earlier this month allowed Mehta to travel abroad. Before that, he was stopped by the Immigration Bureau at the airport and was prevented from travelling despite the court’s nod.
A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh was told by senior advocate Amit Desai for Mehta that he had been writing to CBI officers to begin the inquiry but he had not received any positive response in that regard.
Desai submitted that Mehta had been in India waiting for CBI to complete the investigation about him and had to miss out on taking care of his aged parents.
