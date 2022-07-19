Bombay HC seeks BMC response on Narayan Rane firm’s renewed application for Juhu bungalow regularisation

A company owned by Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane has recently approached the Bombay High Court with a plea seeking directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to consider and decide its renewed application for regularisation pertaining to alleged unauthorised structures at his eight-storey Juhu bungalow.

As per a plea filed by Rane’s firm, the architect had filed a new application for regularisation in view of various provisions of Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR)-2034

However, as per the plea, the civic body had informed the petitioner that due to the high court order of June 23, it would require a direction of the court to consider a fresh application and therefore Rane filed a plea seeking the same.

A division bench, led by R D Dhanuka, asked the BMC to clear its stand on the application and its response to the maintainability of the present plea and posted the further hearing to July 25.

Last month, the high court dismissed a plea by Kaalkaa Real Estates Ltd, a firm owned by Rane and his family members, that challenged the BMC’s order refusing retention of the bungalow. However, the bench had extended the protection from “coercive action” on Rane’s bungalow by six weeks, thus enabling his company to challenge the same in the Supreme Court.

The BMC had issued a notice to Kaalkaa Real Estates Ltd in March directing it to remove alleged unauthorised construction on the premises within 15 days, failing which the civic body said it would demolish those portions and recover the charges from the owners/occupiers. The communication was issued in the name of Artline Properties Private Limited.

As per the National Company Law Tribunal’s 2017 order, Artline was amalgamated and merged with petitioner company Kaalkaa Real Estates, in which Rane’s family holds shares. As owners of the company, the Rane family resided in the bungalow. However, as the premises were owned by the company, the plea was filed through it, the petition stated.

The notice was then challenged before the high court, which directed the civic body not to proceed with any coercive action till it decides on his regularisation application.

The BMC on June 3 rejected the regularisation application and the same was challenged in the high court, which rejected the plea on June 23.

The court was informed that the petitioner’s architect on July 11 filed a new application as per provisions of DCPR 2034, considering the floor space index (FSI) of the entire plot, as was originally factored for granting the first permission to get an occupation certificate. The petitioner said the same was not part of the earlier application.

The petitioner claimed that changes proposed in the plans are in the form of computation of the FSI and within the earlier approved footprint of the building.

The petitioner, through advocate Shardul Singh, said that the architect followed up with BMC officers about the same. They informed that due to the June 23 order of the high court, the BMC cannot hear a new application without an order of the court. The company said that there is no prohibition in law from filing a fresh or renewed application for building permission.

The plea sought direction to the BMC to consider the new application on merits and without being influenced by past court orders. Pending final disposal of the same, it sought the civic body be restrained from taking any coercive action against the petitioner.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare for the BMC submitted that its planning department was yet to decide if a fresh application can be entertained and assured that once such a decision is made, the civic body will apply its mind to the details in the application.