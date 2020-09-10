Kangana’s office demolition ‘justified’, says BMC as Bombay HC adjourns matter till Sept 22

The Kangana Ranaut-Sena faceoff goes back to August 30 when the actor tweeted that she was scared of the Mumbai Police and preferred security from the Centre. (Source: Twitter/@kanganateam)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday told the Bombay High Court that actor Kangana Ranaut had been carrying out “substantial alterations” in her Bandra property “contrary to sanctioned plan” and its action of demolition was justified and was without any “malafide”. The court has adjourned the matter for further hearing till September 22.

The court had on Wednesday stayed the demolition of alleged unauthorised structures at Kangana’s Pali Hill office, hours after the BMC had started the exercise. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla said the BMC’s action “prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide” and directed the civic body to file an affidavit in response to the plea. The restraining order will continue until further hearing.

In its reply to Kangana’s plea, the civic body said that the actor had made “false, baseless, unwarranted allegations” including those of “harassment” and “malafide” and she should not be permitted to seek protection for such “unlawful work” by approaching the high court.

In a hearing on video conferencing, senior counsel Aspi Chinoy for the BMC submitted a short affidavit to a division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla. The BMC said its action was justified as the work carried out in the premises was clearly in contravention of the sanctioned plan and even in the current plea, Kangana has not disputed her carrying out unlawful alterations and additions in the property.

The BMC further refuted the actor’s claims that no work was ongoing at the said property, saying the photographs taken in premises on Tuesday, September 7, showed presence of workmen with implements and materials. Therefore, the petitioner has made false and incorrect statements and has not approached the court with “clean hands” and therefore no relief should be granted to her, BMC said.

The BMC said that the “stop-work” notice was issued with due “application of mind” and the petitioner was given the opportunity to produce any permission or authorisation of the construction work as per law, which was later demolished. The BMC had issued a stop-work notice to Kangana on Tuesday over the renovation and finishing work at the Manikarnika Films Production House office at Pali Hill in Bandra West.

Kangana’s counsel Advocate Rizwan Siddique sought time to respond to the BMC’s affidavit and to amend the petition. The court noted that the “petition was filed in haste” and allowed the actor to make amendments to it by next Monday. Further, it directed the civic body to respond to the amended plea by September 18 and posted further hearing on the actor’s plea to September 22.

In her plea before the high court seeking interim relief, Kangana called the BMC notice illegal, and said the civic body had hurried with the demolition process for ulterior reasons.

Kangana waded into the latest controversy after she compared “Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)” and said she “feared Mumbai Police more than the movie mafia”, leading to a verbal spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. She has been given Y-plus category security by the Centre after she alleged threat to her life.

