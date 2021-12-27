Bombay HC bats for Lok Adalats to clear huge pendency of railway cases

The Bombay High Court recently said that the periodical Lok Adalats across various zones of the Railway Claims Tribunal is required to dispose of a substantial number of appeals and old cases before those panels.

“It is common knowledge that most of the victims/deaths in the railway accidents are mainly from socially disadvantageous strata of the society having economically weak background. Justice in real sense will have to be imparted to such helpless and hapless litigants,” the court observed.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prithviraj K Chavan, which was hearing three appeals in Railway claims cases on December 23, was informed by G J Mohan Rao, President of the Railway Claims Tribunal Bar Association, Mumbai about the huge pendency of appeals in the High Court as well as pendency of claims pleas before the railway panels.

Rao requested the bench to issue appropriate directions to the concerned Legal Service Authority under the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, to hold periodical Lok Adalats.

Advocate Balasaheb Deshmukh, practising before the Railway Claims Tribunal has brought to the notice of HC a communication sent on November 16, 2020, by the Union Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) to Principal Chief Commercial Managers of All India Railways on the subject of claims cases to be settled through the National Lok Adalats.

According to the communication, the total number of pending cases before various RCTs as of September 30, 2021, was 26,395. Moreover, nearly 466 appeals are pending before the high court across various stages, the oldest one being filed in 1995, nearly 26 years ago.