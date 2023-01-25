HC grants bail to 2 men arrested in 2021 on gangrape, extortion charges

THE BOMBAY High Court recently granted bail to two men arrested by Sakinaka police for gangrape in February, 2021. The court noted the two had served a year and 10 months in jail, and nothing incriminating was found against them from their seized mobiles.

A single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik on January 19 passed the order following the bail pleas by Mohd Raj Fajlerab Qureshi and Ali Hasan Mehmood Hasan Hashmi, who were booked under sections 376-D (gang rape), 384 (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506(ii) (aggravated criminal intimidation).

As per the prosecution, the incident took place on January 17, 2020, and an FIR was lodged on February 19, 2021.

Police said the first accused Mohd Wasim had gained the trust of the girl who was 28 at the time of filing the FIR. On the date of the incident, she was allegedly drugged and raped by three men – Wasim, Qureshi and Hashmi.

It was alleged that Wasim had forced the victim to marry him. It was said that the victim’s husband was addicted to alcohol.

Time and again, Wasim demanded money from her, and she paid up under the threat that he would make her obscene videos viral.

Advocate for Hashmi, Sana Raees Khan and Qureshi’s advocate Misbaah Solkar submitted that the applicants were wrongly implicated in the case, and have served time in jail since their arrest in March 2021.

The bench held that – “There are no criminal antecedents reported against the applicants. The investigation is complete, the charge-sheet has been filed. The trial is likely to take a long time to conclude, hence bail applications are allowed.”

The bench directed that the applicants be released on bail on their furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 each, with one or more sureties in the same amount. HC is likely to hear the first accused’s bail plea filed through Khan on February 3.