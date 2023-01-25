Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh’s aide Sanjeev Palande in CBI corruption case

The Bombay High Court’s bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik Wednesday granted bail to Sanjeev Palande, the personal secretary of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On December 20, 2022, another bench of Justice N J Jamadar had granted bail to Palande in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Jamadar had noted the “prosecution version, which heavily draws upon the statements of Sachin Waze (dismissed police officer) to rope in the applicant (Palande) appears fragile.”

However, he continued to stay in jail in connection with the CBI case since he has not availed of bail in a corruption case filed by the agency. Palande had filed a bail application in connection with the CBI case in November 2022.

During the course of the hearing earlier, advocates Shekhar Jagtap, Sairuchita Chowdhary, and Rhea Francis, who appeared for Palande, had denied the corruption allegations and said their client was granted bail in the ED case. They had also pointed out that the court had observed the central agency’s probe was on a weak footing as it relied only on Waze’s statement and same could not implicate Palande.

Jagtap referred to the High Court order in the ED case where it had said as a “public servant”, Palande appears to have roots in society and “does not pose a flight risk” and sought him to be released on bail. Advocate Ashish Chavan, who appeared for CBI, opposed the bail plea.

However, Justice Karnik said Palande will be released following the same bail conditions which were imposed on Deshmukh.

On December 28, 2022, a day after the vacation bench of the Bombay High Court refused to extend the stay on the effect of the bail order to Anil Deshmukh, the NCP leader walked out of Arthur Road jail over a year after his arrest.

The ED probe into Deshmukh’s financial transactions is in line with the CBI investigation into former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against the NCP leader. CBI had initiated a preliminary probe based on the April 5, 2021, High Court order and had registered an FIR on April 21, 2021.

Singh had alleged Deshmukh had asked Waze to collect upto Rs 100 crore for him from Mumbai bars and restaurants, and that Palande had also conveyed these demands to Waze and other police officers.

The 73-year-old leader had been in jail since November 2021 when he was arrested by ED. On December 12, 2022, Justice Karnik had granted bail to Deshmukh in a corruption case lodged by CBI but had stayed an effect on the operation of the order for 10 days for the agency to approach the Supreme Court.

On October 4, 2022, a bench of Justice Jamadar had granted bail to Deshmukh in the case filed by ED. The High Court had observed that prima facie, Waze’s statement could not be relied upon.