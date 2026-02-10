Bombay HC grants bail to 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case accused, 14 years after his arrest

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Nadim Akhtar Shaikh, 14 years after he was arrested in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Shyam C Chandak allowed an appeal by the nearly 35-year-old accused, who claimed that he had been incarcerated pending trial for over a decade following his arrest in January 2012, and there was no likelihood of the same getting completed in the near future.

The court directed Shaikh’s release on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one or more sureties of the same amount, among other conditions. Shaikh had approached the high court in May 2022 after a special court rejected his bail plea and sought relief on the grounds of long incarceration pending trial in the case.