Bombay HC grants bail to 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case accused, 14 years after his arrest

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Nadim Akhtar Shaikh, 14 years after he was arrested in the 2011 Mumbai triple blasts case.
A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Shyam C Chandak allowed an appeal by the nearly 35-year-old accused, who claimed that he had been incarcerated pending trial for over a decade following his arrest in January 2012, and there was no likelihood of the same getting completed in the near future.
The court directed Shaikh’s release on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one or more sureties of the same amount, among other conditions. Shaikh had approached the high court in May 2022 after a special court rejected his bail plea and sought relief on the grounds of long incarceration pending trial in the case.
On July 13, 2011, three explosions rocked Dadar, Zaveri Bazaar, and Opera House in Mumbai, claiming 27 lives and injuring more than 100 others. The investigating agency charged 11 individuals in connection with the blasts, including suspected operatives of the outlawed terror group Indian Mujahideen (IM), for plotting the attacks in central and south Mumbai.
The accused were booked by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) under charges related to criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder, causing hurt, and under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Earlier, in November 2025, the high court had granted bail to another accused in the case, Kafeel Ahmed, 65, nearly 13 years after his arrest.
One of the accused, Kawal Pthreja, an alleged hawala operator, died during the pendency of the trial. Yasin Bhatkal, a key IM operative facing the death penalty for the Hyderabad blasts, is among those charged in the triple blasts case.
On October 30, 2023, another bench of the high court had asked the trial court to expedite proceedings pending since 2012 and conclude the case within a year. The court mandated the special MCOCA court to hold regular hearings.
The ATS had first arrested Ahmed and Shaikh, alleging that they led the agency to a rented house in Byculla, where the bombs were allegedly assembled. Ahmed allegedly led them to duplicate keys of the rented house, along with the keys of two stolen scooters reportedly used in the blast.
As per the ATS, Bhatkal had taken the house on rent with Ahmed and Shaikh’s help. The money used in the conspiracy was sent on the instructions of another accused, Haroon Naik, through hawala transactions and Zainul Abideen, another accused, had purchased the material for the blast and kept the same at his house, the ATS claimed.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Govinda is miffed with Karan Johar for producing Shashank Khaitan's 2022 romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera, claiming that it's based on him, his wife Sunita Ahuja, and the troubles in their marriage. He recently confessed he didn't appreciate the force fitting of his personal life into a film, and vowed to give it back to the makers if they ever cross paths.