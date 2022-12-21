Bombay HC asks woman to deposit Rs 1 lakh as pre-condition to hear plea against Wadhawan’s hospitalisation

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed a woman to deposit Rs 1 lakh as a pre-condition to hear her public interest litigation (PIL), which claimed that HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan – charged with money laundering in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Limited fraud case – was erroneously admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar sought to know from petitioner Iram Sayed what grievances she had suffered due to Wadhawan’s hospitalisation. “One can file a PIL, but provided that you are also somewhat affected. How are you affected here in any way?” it asked.

Sayed’s lawyer told HC that while Wadhawan was admitted in Kokilaben Ambani hospital, and was “enjoying the entire 10th floor” to himself, others were “suffering” and could not get admission due to lack of beds in the hospital.

Sayed submitted photographs in support of her claims, alleging that Wadhawan was conducting his business affairs and signing official documents from the hospital.

After the HC initially asked Sayed to deposit Rs 2 lakh as pre-condition to hear the PIL, Sayed said that such an order would discourage others from filing pleas and with her being a social worker, she may not be in a position to deposit a hefty amount.

The HC then directed her to deposit Rs 1 lakh with HC registry within two weeks, after which it will hear the plea.