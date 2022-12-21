scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Bombay HC asks woman to deposit Rs 1 lakh as pre-condition to hear plea against Wadhawan’s hospitalisation

Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar sought to know from petitioner Iram Sayed what grievances she had suffered due to Wadhawan's hospitalisation. "One can file a PIL, but provided that you are also somewhat affected. How are you affected here in any way?" it asked.

The HC directed her to deposit Rs 1 lakh with HC registry within two weeks, after which it will hear the plea.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed a woman to deposit Rs 1 lakh as a pre-condition to hear her public interest litigation (PIL), which claimed that HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan – charged with money laundering in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Limited fraud case – was erroneously admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

Acting Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Chapalgaonkar sought to know from petitioner Iram Sayed what grievances she had suffered due to Wadhawan’s hospitalisation. “One can file a PIL, but provided that you are also somewhat affected. How are you affected here in any way?” it asked.

Sayed’s lawyer told HC that while Wadhawan was admitted in Kokilaben Ambani hospital, and was “enjoying the entire 10th floor” to himself, others were “suffering” and could not get admission due to lack of beds in the hospital.

Sayed submitted photographs in support of her claims, alleging that Wadhawan was conducting his business affairs and signing official documents from the hospital.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...

After the HC initially asked Sayed to deposit Rs 2 lakh as pre-condition to hear the PIL, Sayed said that such an order would discourage others from filing pleas and with her being a social worker, she may not be in a position to deposit a hefty amount.

More from Mumbai

The HC then directed her to deposit Rs 1 lakh with HC registry within two weeks, after which it will hear the plea.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 03:23:53 am
Next Story

Caste discrimination complaint: SC/ST panel gives clean chit to former MU V-C

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close