Bombay HC asks TISS to join PIL on children, women beggars

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed that the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) be made party to a PIL seeking directions to state and local authorities to act against syndicates that make children and women beg on streets and to ensure effective implementation of the Maharashtra Prevention of Begging Act, 1960 during the pandemic.

The court directed the Maharashtra government to file an affidavit by November 23, stating the measures taken for rehabilitation of children and women made to beg on streets and at traffic signals across the state and to specify immediate steps to be taken to attend to the problems of begging children in the present scenario.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by Pune resident Dhyaneshwar Darwatkar through advocate Shekhar Jagtap for welfare of beggars during the pandemic.

The court also directed that TISS be made party to the PIL to assist concerned parties and authorities to ascertain and resolve the issues related to begging children and women.

