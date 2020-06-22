Bombay HC asks Thane civic body to hear Thyrocare lab before issuing final order

The court said before passing a final order, the petitioner should be given a personal hearing by TMC. (File) The court said before passing a final order, the petitioner should be given a personal hearing by TMC. (File)

The Bombay High Court has directed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to hear Thyrocare Technologies Ltd and then decide whether they can be allowed to continue Covid-19 testing in Thane or not. The civic body had last month asked the private lab to discontinue Covid-19 testing in Thane after it received complaints regarding its test reports.

On Friday, a division bench of Justices Nitin M Jamdar and Surendra P Tavade heard a plea by Thyrocare against a notice issued by the TMC last month. Thyrocare, through advocates G S Hegde, T J Pandian and P M Bhansali, said it was not given a due hearing before the notice was sent.

The bench noted, “We are of the opinion that though the TMC may be justified in acting in public interest immediately after receipt of certain information. However, if an order is going to be passed against the petitioner for a longer duration considering the consequences, the petitioner would be entitled to a hearing.” The court said before passing a final order, the petitioner should be given a personal hearing by TMC.

