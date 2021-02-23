Bombay HC asks officer to assess health of Frontier Gandhi’s granddaughter

The family wishes to take her to Pakistan in view of her deteriorating health, so that she may spend the rest of her life with them, Mashal added. (File)

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the appointment of an officer of the court to visit the house of Zarin Ghani Walsh, a septuagenarian Canadian citizen residing in Mumbai, who is also the granddaughter of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan — popularly known as ‘Frontier Gandhi’– to assess her present health condition and submit a report in this regard.

A division bench of Justice AA Sayed and Justice Madhav J Jamdar was hearing a plea filed by Mashal Khan (40), the great grandson of Frontier Gandhi, seeking to be appointed as the guardian of his nearly 76-year-old aunt, who is a resident of Breach Candy Gardens in Mumbai. In his plea, Khan stated that Walsh is mentally and physically unfit to take necessary and appropriate decisions in her interest. He further said that Walsh’s only surviving relatives are her brother’s widow and three sons, including Mashal. The family wishes to take her to Pakistan in view of her deteriorating health, so that she may spend the rest of her life with them, Mashal added.

The state government submitted that the National Trust Act, 1999, has provisions for the local committee to consider guardianship issues and the plea could be decided accordingly. The state government also sought directions for the accountant who handles Walsh’s property, to file an affidavit detailing the property in her possession.

Besides directing the registry to visit Walsh at her Breach Candy residence, the HC also directed the Central government to file an affidavit in response to Khan’s petition to state its position. It posted further hearing to March 10.