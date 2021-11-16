Bombay HC asks MSRTC workers, govt to find workable solution to end strike

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday urged Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Workers’ Union, the corporation and the state government to refrain from making public statements about the contentious issues arising out of the strike by MSRTC employees, suggesting to them to find a workable resolution to the grievances raised by the staffers.

Taking note of the hardships caused to people due to the bus strike across the state, the court said it hoped that employees and authorities would arrive at a workable solution before the HC-appointed committee which is scheduled to meet on November 16.

The HC said there need not be any objection to the peaceful and non-violent agitation of the workers raising slogans hailing certain great personalities, and suggested the union should co-operate with the drivers and conductors who are willing to resume services.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Shriram M Modak was hearing a contempt plea in a writ petition of the MSRTC against employees’ trade union along with 340 workers, seeking direction to all staffers to refrain from participating in strikes or stoppage of work.

Senior advocate S U Kamdar for the MSRTC submitted that some demands made by striking employees had been met and they had been paid their salaries till October. However, the issue of merger of MSRTC into state government was of ‘complex nature’ and had to be considered after following due procedure. Advocate Gunratan Sadavarte for the employees union raised reservations on formation of the committee and said his client will give written memorandum of grievances and suggestions to the panel.

“In our opinion, difficulty faced by general public on account of non-availability of transport facilities can be taken care of by permitting those employees to report to MSRTC showing their willingness and if such willingness is expressed by these employees before corporation, it is at liberty to permit them to ply the buses so that the general public is not put to any sufferance or difficulties. As the respondent Union said that it believes in peaceful non-violent agitation, we expect it to show the same spirit to their fellow colleagues, if they are willing to extend services to MSRTC,” the court said.

The bench orally remarked, “It is our earnest appeal that none should take the extreme step of losing life through suicide. Let there be an exchange of thoughts and some beginning (to resolve disputes). It is a democratic process and let all participate in that. It shouldn’t happen that a common traveller is put to suffer either by non-plying of MSRTC buses or even through overcharging private buses.”