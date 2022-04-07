Bombay HC asks MSRTC to review decision on taking action against striking staff

URGING THE Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to take a lenient approach towards its striking employees, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday told the corporation to give the staffers, who have been penalised, including being terminated from service, “one more chance”.

The court indicated that it will pass order asking MSRTC to grant the employees time till April 15 to return to work.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik was hearing a contempt plea filed in a writ petition moved by the MSRTC against the employee trade union and others, seeking direction to all staffers to refrain from participating in strikes or stopping work.

The MSRTC had told the HC on Tuesday that it is willing to withdraw a contempt petition filed against striking employees, as despite action being taken against them, their protest continues.

The HC on Wednesday noted that the state Cabinet has accepted the report of the HC-appointed committee – set up to look into the demands of the employees – accepting all demands except MSRTC’s merger with the state government and treating its employees as government employees.

The state told the HC that it will provide financial aid to MSRTC for the next four years to pay salaries and address its financial problems, following which a review would be conducted on whether to continue the aid.

The HC added, “Now, once this decision has been given, if the employees are aggrieved, they have to pursue legal remedies. Nothing would survive for decision on this writ petition except that we may be subject to hearing MSRTC counsel, request the corporation to grant time till April 15 to all the employees to join… those who have been punished, we would request the corporation to review their decision and take them back.”

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy, representing MSRTC, said that it will not have a problem to review the decision but the employees should return to work. “However, the only caveat is that if someone was removed for (indulging in) violence or has injured people or damaged property, there might be some issue,” he added. The HC said that if the employees do not return to work on the date stipulated by MSRTC, the corporation is at liberty to take action as per law. “You (MSRTC) are a model employer. During testing times of Covid-19, people may not have acted according to their senses… give them one chance. If the employee repeats his conduct, you may take action… because after all you will have to appreciate that when all this was happening, it was not normal. Do not terminate their services. Do not take away their livelihood,” the bench said.

Granting time to MSRTC counsel to take instructions from officials, the HC posted next hearing to Thursday.