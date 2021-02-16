Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt to revisit its decision on virtually holding civic body meetings

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to revisit a decision by its Urban Development Department of allowing Municipal General Body meetings to be held through video conferencing. (File)

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to revisit a decision by its Urban Development Department of allowing Municipal General Body meetings to be held through video conferencing.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni passed an order while hearing two writ pleas by Vikrant Chavan and Ashraf Pathan, councillors of Thane Municipal corporation, seeking directions to the Municipal Corporation and state government to conduct general body meetings in the physical presence of all the councillors.

Additional Government Pleader Reena Salunkhe for the state government informed the court about the decision of Urban Development Department to continue the general body meetings of corporation, municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats through video conference or online mode.

“The said decision has been taken to avoid spread of Covid-19 and considering the need to take certain precautions regarding physical distancing to avoid physical presence in large numbers in general body meetings,” she submitted.

However, advocate Saurabh D Butala, representing Chavan, referred to the January 31 decision of the Central Government which allowed cinema halls/ theatres/ multiplexes in non-containment zones to function with 100 per cent capacity with physical distancing protocols.

“In view of this, there could hardly be any plausible reason as to why the General Body meetings cannot be conducted in the physical presence of all the Councillors, more so considering that only 131 Councillors of the Thane Municipal Corporation would be required to transact the business of the meeting and that the meeting hall is also spacious enough to accommodate all such councillors,” he said.

Moreover, advocate S M Oak for petitioner Pathan referred to the December 9 letter by TMC mayor to the state government seeking permission to hold general body meeting at two theatres in Thane. He submitted that the letter indicated COVID situation is well under control and that permission to hold the General Body meeting in any of the two auditoriums, with sufficient precautionary measures being taken, would not harm any councillor.

The petitioners also submitted that Lok Sabha sessions in Delhi are being conducted in physical mode along with the sessions in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and same should be allowed to the Municipal councils.

After hearing submissions, the bench observed, “The pandemic in this State is well under control. Activities in almost all spheres have opened up. The Secretariat is working in full swing. The Courts have opened up providing access to justice for all. The local bodies are also performing their statutory duties. There is no containment zone in the Thane Municipal Corporation area, as submitted by the state. The situation, thus, is not so grim as in the past year.”

The high court went on to add, “In view thereof, we are of the considered opinion that there could hardly be any justification for not allowing the General Body meetings to be held in the physical presence of all the Councillors. The Government in the Urban Development Department ought to revisit the matter of allowing General Body meetings to be held in the physical presence of all the Councillors, upon reconsidering the earlier decision taken in February first week.”

The high court will continue hearing on February 23.