Bombay HC asks govt: Who’s responsible for deaths on Mumbai-Goa NH?

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rapped the state government over the bad state of Mumbai-Goa National Highway, asking as to who would take responsibility for the deaths on the highway. The court was hearing a petition filed by Owais Anwar Pechkar, a resident of Chiplun in Konkan and a regular commuter on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. The petition states that due to heavy rains, the NH-66 is in bad condition, with full of potholes. According to the petitioner, the respondents — Union of India, National Highways Authority of India and the state government – – have taken no initiative to repair the potholes on the highway, which is prone to accidents. The petitioner also sought directions to expeditiously complete the widening of NH-66 into a four-lane highway.

Pechkar told the court that the highway was so bumpy that in an accident on Tuesday, a family of six died. Acting Chief Justice Naresh H Patil and Justice Rajesh Ketkar asked: “Who is responsible for the deaths?” The government pleader said the National Highways Authority and not the state government was responsible. The bench also asked the government pleader if they have ever travelled on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway and seen its condition. When Justice Ketkar asked for how long the road widening work had been underway, the government pleader replied the work has been on for seven years.

An affidavit filed by Vivek Nawle, superintending engineer, National Highway Circle, says potholes on the NH-66 from Indapur to Patradevi are filled by contractors using dry lean concrete.

The potholes are filled with bituminous material even during the rainy season amid dry spells, while substantial repairs with bituminous material is carried out through appointed contractors, it says. According to the affidavit, heavy rainfall in August and September led to the emergence of new potholes.

A team of engineers is deputed to attend to those, it states, adding that much of the road in Raigad district is free of potholes, while in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, repairs with bituminous mix has been done. The affidavit further states: “During the Ganesh Festival and after that, the activity of pothole repairs will be continued for newly occurring potholes…”.

The court has adjourned the matter for two weeks.

