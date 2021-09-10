Bombay HC asks govt to provide water to village that gets supply twice a month

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed that residents of a village in Thane, who get water only twice a month for approximately two hours, be given water at the earliest by the state government through tankers during Ganesh festival.

A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Milind Jadhav was hearing a petition filed the residents of Kambe village in Bhiwandi, who had alleged that as the village has 300 illegal water connections, they are not provided regular supply.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told HC that the state intends to remove the illegal connections and ensure regular supply of water to the village. Kumbhakoni said the authorities will come up with a plan of action.

The court directed the state to set up a special committee comprising BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and additional commissioner Suresh Kakani.

When the lawyer of Kambe villagers told the court that water supply should be ensured at least during the Ganesh festival, the AG assured the court that free water tankers will be arranged. The court said it planned to send the orders issued to the CM so that more such villages do not go without regular water supply.