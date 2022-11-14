scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Bombay HC asks govt to consider licence for new vendors, e-stamp facilities

Dearth of stamp paper vendors causing problems for public: Court

Bombay High Court, Mumbai vendors licence, Mumbai vendors e-stamp facilities, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsA division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav J Jamdar on Thursday passed the order while disposing of a PIL by lawyer Swapnil Sadhu Kadam, who argued through advocate Uday Warunjikar and Sumit Kate.

Observing that “dearth of stamp paper vendors could pose problems for many people”, the Bombay High Court recently directed the additional chief secretary of Maharashtra’s revenue department to consider a representation by a lawyer seeking allotment of new authorised stamp vendor licence and e-stamp facility for Mumbai city (mainly Fort area) for public convenience. The bench asked the official to decide the representation at the earliest, preferably within eight weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav J Jamdar on Thursday passed the order while disposing of a PIL by lawyer Swapnil Sadhu Kadam, who argued through advocate Uday Warunjikar and Sumit Kate.

The PIL sought e-stamp facilities across the state like those available in the National Capital Region (NCR)-Delhi and other states. It also sought adequate stamp vendors in Mumbai considering growth of population and litigation and also sought an inquiry into alleged illegal sale and purchase of stamp papers across the state by certain recalcitrant stamp vendors.

Stamp papers are used for the execution of documents including agreements, sale deeds and affidavits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the pastPremium
EWS quota verdict: The new reservation is a radical break from the past
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole troublePremium
A rough ride: Few answers to Bengaluru’s pothole trouble
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers

The state government, in its reply, stated that “it is true that presently stamp vendor licenses in Mumbai city are smaller in number but, over a period of time, there is also a decrease in demand for physical stamp paper purchase due to digital options made available to deposit stamp duty in government treasury”, resulting in decline in number of private vendors.

The revenue department further stated that in 2020-21, in Mumbai city, out of Rs 9,259 crore stamp duty, 98 per cent revenue — Rs 9,102 crore — was from e-challan, Rs 94 crore (1.02 per cent) from franking machine and Rs 63 crore (0.68 per cent) from physical stamp papers.

It said the number of buyers is more in the category of franking and physical stamped papers as requirement for the same includes single paper of Rs 100 or Rs 500, need for which is peculiar and cannot be equated with bulk stamp duty purchase/sale of immovable properties. Therefore, buyers have to gather at places to buy stamp papers resulting in long queues.

Advertisement

The bench said it would not examine the matter in any further depth, as the policy decision has to be taken by the state government to address the concerns raised by the petitioner and it would not be proper for the court to make any mandatory direction on that behalf.

More from Mumbai

However, the bench said “considering that dearth of stamp vendors could pose problems for many and also in view of the fact that the petitioner has submitted a representation, we are of the considered view that interest of justice would be sufficiently served if this PIL petition is disposed of with directions”, including consideration of the representation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 12:40:19 am
Next Story

Mumbai Confidential: Masks Finally Off 

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement